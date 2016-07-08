Caddo investigating vandalism of Confederate memorial

Caddo authorities are investigating vandalism at the Confederate monument on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse lawn in downtown Shreveport. (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

Caddo authorities are investigating vandalism at a Confederate memorial in downtown Shreveport.

What appears to be primer or rust-colored paint now stains the statue on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse grounds.

Being investigated is exactly what it is on the memorial and how and when it got there.

As part of that inquiry, the parish's facilities and maintenance department is pulling together video footage from surveillance cameras to be turned over to the Caddo sheriff's office.

That video shows someone approaching the monument just after 2 a.m. July 8 and throwing a brownish-colored liquid at it, said Mike Cox, assistant director of that department.

