Texarkana Vietnam veterans recognized

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and Thursday, a group of veterans were honored for their service during the conflict.

"It's something that has probably been due for a long time," said Vietnam Veteran Jerry Wolf.

The majority of men and women in the meeting are Vietnam veterans and say they received recognition long overdue.

The Vet Center of Shreveport traveled to Texarkana to recognize Texarkana veterans of the controversial Vietnam War.

Many said they returned from that war without the honor veterans received from other wars the United States was involved in at that time.

But that all changed this week with the presentations of ribbons, pins and certificates of appreciation.

"We did get recognized when we came back, but not in a good way anyhow so it's just kind of making up for that fact 50 years later, be proud of a Vietnam vet, that's what it's all about," said President of Texarkana Vietnam Veterans Chapter Greg Beck.

The Vet Center was established by Congress in 1979 out of recognition that a significant number of Vietnam veterans were still experiencing readjustment problems.

The Shreveport Vet Center is one of 200 centers across the country.

