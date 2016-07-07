Shreveport flood victim gets fresh start with new home

Mary Gay opening the door to her new home for the first time. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Mary Gay on her way to open her new home for the first time with Donnie Brewer. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

An ArkLaTex woman lost her home and mostly everything in it to floodwaters back in March. Now, thanks to the generosity of a Bossier business, she has a new one.

On March 8, flood waters rushed into the home of Mary Gay in the 11000 block of Colt Trail in Shreveport. That night, she fought to get her car to higher ground, but ultimately had to be rescued by sheriff's deputies.

"They came and boated me and my little dog out and that's all I got out," said Gay.

She said she couldn't return to her home for more than a week. When she was able to get back in, she was only able to save a few of her pictures and a few of her dishes that were hanging on the wall.

Gay discovered that she lost all her furniture, all the lower parts of her cabinets and everything that was in them.

"Before it got destroyed, I just loved those cabinets," she said. "FEMA came through and helped me some, but not enough to do what I needed."

That's when she was contacted by Brewer's Quality Homes. They offered to take down her old home and put up a new one for free.

"They're nice people," Gay said. "They really take care of you and that's what matters."

Gay says her previous home was a Brewer home and that her family has always brought Brewer homes.

KSLA News 12 was with Gay throughout the entire process, including when she watched as her flood damaged house was taken down.

"It's kind of sad to see things go but it's a pleasure, too, 'cause I know what's coming."

Finally, after months of waiting, Donnie Brewer gave Gay the keys to her new home Thursday. He said he knew she'd had some bad luck with flooding a needed a new home.

"We wanted to be a blessing to her and we wanted to give her this home," said Brewer.

The vice president of Brewer's Quality Homes said they decided to give Mary the home because they've got a good business that's doing well and they wanted to give back to the community.

"That was something that we wanted to do to show that local businesses are the ones that are keeping the money in the community," said Brewer. "We wanted to give back when the community has a need."

Brewer said McGrew Construction helped tear down the old house and did dirt work to help raise the house up so it would not flood again. He says Ready Deck also donated a deck and StyleCrest helped with the A/C and skirting.

After signing a few papers, including a new warranty for the manufactured home, it officially belonged to Gay.

"She can move in and do whatever she wants to do," according to Brewer. "She can start throwing parties."

Gay said once she's all moved in, she may throw a small house warming party with church members and invite the Brewers.

