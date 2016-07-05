16-year-old shooting survivor receives 'Triumphant Award'

Tranautica Webb now values each step she takes because she's spent the last three months learning how to walk again after being shot at least 10 times 4 months ago.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.
