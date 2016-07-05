16-year-old shooting survivor receives 'Triumphant Award' - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

16-year-old shooting survivor receives 'Triumphant Award'

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport teen who was shot more than ten times in October of 2015 was honored Tuesday at the Trio Upward Bound annual awards banquet.

Tranautica Webb, 16, was surprised to receive the "Triumphant Award."

The program created the new award in honor of Webb to celebrate her miraculous recovery.

Upward Bound named the award after the KSLA News 12 special report "Tranautica's Triumph."

"The word that you used on the story, as you know, she got hurt 6 months ago. Triumph, that means to showcase far beyond what has happened to you and she has very much done that," said program coordinator Bobbie Lattier.

Since being shot several times in the head and stomach, Tranautica is still very active in Upward Bound, school and church activities.

