Stonewall girl wins 2016 National Miss Amazing Princess title

Video of a future North DeSoto Middle School cheerleader finding out she made the team has gone viral on Facebook.

Lacey previously won the Louisiana Miss Amazing Preteen Queen title, which allowed her to compete in Chicago (Source: Renee Parker)

Lacey competed in the PreTeen category at the National Miss Amazing Pageant in Chicago (Source: Renee Parker)

An 11-year-old from Stonewall, Louisiana has won the 2016 National Miss Amazing Princess Preteen title.

A year ago, a video of Lacey Parker finding out she made the cheerleading team at North DeSoto Middle School went viral. In March, Lacey competed in the Louisiana Miss Amazing pageant, where she won the state's pre-teen queen title and snagged a spot to compete in Chicago for the national pre-teen title.

Miss Amazing is a pageant for individuals with disabilities. This year, the national pageant was held in Chicago June 30-July 4.

Lacey was among 25 competing for the title of Preteen Queen and walked away proudly with the Princess Preteen crown, which is the equivalent of runner-up. Her mom, Renee, posted on Facebook, "Well we didn't win queen but Lacey is the 2016 National Miss Amazing Princess!! I am so proud of how she carried herself and represented Louisiana!!"

Lacey had to do an interview, show off her talent, of course, cheerleading, and wear her evening wear, which was provided to her by Yellow Ribbon.

