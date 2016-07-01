Shreveport Police Chief, Deputy Chief to retire

Deputy Chief Duane Huddleston was selected by Chief Willie Shaw as the department's first Deputy Chief of Police in 2012. (Source: Shreveport Police Department/Facebook)

Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw will retire this month after 6 years at the helm of the department, along with Deputy Chief Duane Huddleston.

That's according to a statement released by Mayor Ollie Tyler late Friday afternoon.

"Both are committed to work diligently through July 31, taking a combined 60 years of experience with them," the statement reads.

Chief Shaw has served with SPD since 1990 and was appointed Chief of Police in 2010. Read his letter notifying the mayor of his intent to retire, dated June 28, here.

“I cannot say enough good things about the servant leadership Chief Shaw has provided this City at the Police Department. His dedication to the safety and security of our citizens has been his top priority and we will sorely miss him in this administration,” Mayor Ollie Tyler said in the statement. “Chief Shaw brought a great deal of experience, commitment, and integrity to his position and we will look for someone to continue that same high quality level of service.”

Shaw worked his way up through the ranks of SPD, starting as a patrolman and later into narcotics. From there, he worked in the department's homicide investigations unit, later in Internal Affairs and up through the rank of Sergeant.

The mayor's statement announcing Shaw's retirement cites "dramatic decreases in crimes across the board" in the city under his leadership.

Deputy Chief huddleston has served 34 years in the police department. He was selected by Chief Shaw as the department's first Deputy Chief of Police in 2012. Read his letter notifying the police chief of his intent to retire, dated June 15, here.

A search will be conducted to find a new police chief. According to the statement from the Mayor's office, Mayor Tyler will name an interim chief to head the department until one is appointed. No date or timeline has been offered.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.