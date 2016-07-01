Infant thrown through windshield is out of the hospital

The 5-month-old girl who recently was thrown through a windshield during a wreck in Shreveport has been released from the hospital, Caddo authorities report.

Meantime, the 7-year-old girl who was hurt in the same accident remains in the hospital.

Both were backseat passengers in a Toyota Highlander that left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling north in the 8300 block of Old Mooringsport Road about 11:30 a.m. June 26. Neither of the children was restrained.

Lindsey Leigh Logan, the 30-year-old Mooringsport resident who was driving the vehicle, was issued a summons charging her with 2 counts of negligent injury and was cited on 2 child restraint violations.

There's still been no decision by authorities on whether to amend those charges, said Cindy Chadwick, spokeswoman for the Caddo sheriff's office.

In an unrelated case, Caddo District Court documents show that Judge Brady O'Callaghan set bond at $2,000 for Logan on May 3 after she was charged with 1 count each of DWI and child endangerment. The judge also ordered her to not drive.

Logan pleaded not guilty May 31 and was due back in court Aug. 24.

She also has a record of being arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and possession of marijuana in 2015 and DWI and child endangerment in 2013, records show.

