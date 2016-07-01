ETX boy, 4, seeks witnesses to potential world record hole-in-one

An East Texas boy could be the next Guinness World Record holder for the youngest person to hit a hole-in-one.

Alex Hammonds, 4, has been playing golf with his dad since he could walk.

"Before he could walk he would swing my clubs," said Derek Hammonds, Alex’s dad. "Now his longest drive at four years old is 88 yards and he's got pretty good control.”

On June 12, Alex sank a shot from 68 yards out on hole No. 6 at Texarkana Golf Ranch. Derek videoed his son jumping out of the cart and grabbing his ball out of the hole on the green.



Derek looked up the Guinness World Record for youngest golfer to hit a hole-in-one. The record is four years and 195 days. Alex is four years and 67 days.

The only problem is that the Hammonds can’t track down the golfers who likely witnessed the shot who were playing a round of golf behind them.



"They would've been in their cart back on the blue and white tee box behind us."

Texarkana Golf Ranch even put out a plea on their Facebook page asking for witnesses to come forward but so far no luck. Whether Alex claims the world record or not, he says he’ll still keep swinging his sticks.

“I love golf.”

Any witnesses to the 4-year-old's feat can call Texarkana Golf Ranch at (903) 334-7401.

