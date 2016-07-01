Death of inmate at Bi-State jail under investigation - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Death of inmate at Bi-State jail under investigation

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

The death of an inmate inside the Bi-State Justice Center early Friday morning is under investigation. 

According to Texarkana police, 20-year-old Morgan Angerbauer was found alone in her cell in what appeared to be medical distress just after 4 a.m. by jail nursing staff and corrections officers.

They say efforts to revive Angerbauer were made without success. 

Angerbauer had been held for the Miller County Sheriff's Office at the Bi-State jail since June 28, 2016. According to the sheriff's office,  she was being held on an active felony warrant for failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was due back in court July 15. 

Her body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. 

