Death of inmate at Bi-State jail under investigation

Morgan Angerbauerm 20, was found alone in her cell at the Bi-State Justice Center just after 4 a.m. Friday in what appeared to be medical distress.

The death of an inmate inside the Bi-State Justice Center early Friday morning is under investigation.

According to Texarkana police, 20-year-old Morgan Angerbauer was found alone in her cell in what appeared to be medical distress just after 4 a.m. by jail nursing staff and corrections officers.

They say efforts to revive Angerbauer were made without success.

Angerbauer had been held for the Miller County Sheriff's Office at the Bi-State jail since June 28, 2016. According to the sheriff's office, she was being held on an active felony warrant for failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was due back in court July 15.

Her body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

