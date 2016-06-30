SPD searching for man who fled from stolen car in traffic stop

SPD K-9 officers are searching in a wooded area along Pete Harris between Milam St. and Abbie. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport police K-9 team has been brought in to assist in the search for a man who fled after he was pulled over in a stolen car in the 1400 blk of Pete Harris Dr. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are searching for the second of 2 men spotted in a stolen car in the Allendale neighborhood early Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 1400 block of Milam St. around 12:30 p.m., where an officer pulled the car over in a traffic stop.

One of the men was taken into custody, but the other took off on foot.

A Shreveport police K-9 team has been brought in to assist in the search, which is taking place in a wooded area along Pete Harris between Milam St. and Abbie.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.