Whole Foods expected to open in October, despite rumors

Whole Foods is responding to rumors alleging it won't occupy the building currently under construction in Shreveport.

Whole Foods is responding to rumors alleging it won't occupy the building currently under construction in Shreveport.

Whole Foods responds to rumors about future of Shreveport location

Whole Foods responds to rumors about future of Shreveport location

More rumors are swirling regarding the impending opening of the Whole Foods store in Shreveport.

It appears many residents are skeptical about the business actually opening in the area due to the lengthy construction process.

This week, people expressed their concern after noticing signs on the construction site had been removed.

After reaching out to the Whole Foods Marketing Field Associate for the area, Rachel Malish, it was learned that the store still plans to open later this year.

"Our permanent store exterior signage will be installed in the next few weeks and we're looking forward to joining the Shreveport community this fall," said Malish in a statement to KSLA News 12.

Officials with Whole Foods claim the construction signage was removed so permanent signs can be installed.

Last month when rumors were circulating, JoAnn Wheless, Associate Broker and Retail Sales and Leasing Specialist with Sealy and Company said the interior construction was still underway and is expected to be completed in time for the opening date.

The company announced in 2013 it would be bringing a store to the area. Whole Foods broke ground on its East 70th St. location in 2014 and was initially expected to open by 2015.

Whole Foods is slated to open its 39,000 square ft. store in Shreveport in October of this year. It will be the first in North Louisiana.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.