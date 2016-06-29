Landers Athlete of the Week: Cam Haller - June 29

Marshall’s Cam Haller will tell you he’s not much of a talker.

"Never been much of a talker growing up. I've got two other brothers and I was usually the quietest one of us three," said Haller.

Haller is a two-sport stud at Marshall High School, excelling at both football and baseball.

"He's the most quiet, competitive kid you'll ever see," said Marshall head football coach, Clint Harper. “He is what I call freakishly strong. When he walked in as a freshman he bench pressed 400 pounds and I’ve never seen that before in any athlete."

"He's definitely one of the best high school baseball players I've ever seen in 16 years of doing this," said Marshall head baseball coach, Derek Dunaway. “He’s our leader, behind the plate, really at all levels you got to have a guy behind the plate that can just control the baseball game. He’s the general out there."

Whether it's on a football or baseball field, Haller’s game speaks for itself.

"I've seen him on a football field literally hurt kids with his stiff arm," said coach Harper.

"When he was a freshman and when I first got here, just the sound of the ball off his bat, I knew he had something special and unique," said coach Dunaway.

Haller has received more than 600 letters to play college football.

"I've coached 6 guys that have played professional football and he's as good an athlete, just natural athlete, than I've ever coached," said coach Harper. “Every SEC and Big 12 school has shown interest in him. LSU, Alabama, Baylor, UT, Texas Tech."

Despite his freakish athleticism on a football field, Haller has committed to play college baseball at Texas A&M.

“I don’t think A&M has expressed interest in me for football, which I’m fine with,” Haller said smiling. "Baseball’s more mental than it is physical."

For as gifted as Haller is on a field, his coaches and teammates all agree he’s an even better person.

"There's a lot of kids that look up to him in Marshall, Texas because of the success on a football field but there's a lot of kids in Marshall, Texas that can look up to him for what he stands for and how he behaves in his character," said Harper. “You’ve been to a Maverick football game, you see how talented he is but he’s an even better kid. He’s a better human being than he is a football player."

"He's the kid that, you know if you have a daughter, that would be happy if she brought him home and said, ‘Hey dad this is my boyfriend,’" said Coach Dunaway.

“He is ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir’ even in our text messages. He’s a great character kid and I think that’s something (Texas) A&M really liked.

Haller, who describes himself as quiet, shy and soft spoken, says one of his biggest challenges is accepting the attention he gets.

"Coming out of my shell. I see younger guys who are really quiet and I try and help those guys because I know what it's like," said Haller.

In 2015, on the football field, Haller accounted for 1, 815 yards on 234 carries and 26 TDs at running back. As a quarterback, Haller threw 10 passing TDs.

“Everybody knows who he is in Marshall, Texas. He’s certainly deserving of the attention he gets. But despite all the attention he hasn’t gotten the big head,” said Harper.

"Sometimes it's not always easy to go out and introduce yourself or meet new people,” said Haller. “It's hard for me but sometimes I have to power through it."

He powers through his introverted personality by relying heavily on his support system.

"They basically give me the blueprints and I'm left to do what I'm supposed to do. You know, they give me all I need to be successful, they give me the tools," said Haller.

Haller doesn’t allude to just the support from his mother, father and two brothers.

"I guess when I say family, I don't necessarily want people to think I mean blood,” said Haller. “They definitely know who they are and I definitely thank them for being in my life and pushing me when I need to be pushed and helping me when I need to be helped, when things go right they're there and when things go wrong they're there."

With interest from Major League baseball growing and his senior year on the horizon, Haller has another goal, away from sports.

"I'd like to own my own car dealership, maybe a custom shop, do custom work on cars," said Haller. “I like to see a small project be built into something big. Whether that be fixing on something old or new I like to affect people’s lives when they bring me their project and I’m able to help them."

“I have no doubt if that’s what he wants to do one day, he’s going to do it,” said Harper

"I think the car dealership thing may be play for 20 years in the big leagues and then I'll open up a car dealership," said Dunaway.

Haller embraces his senior year with optimism and excitement.

“Whether it be in football or baseball, I want to look back and have no regrets on my four years here,” said Haller.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.