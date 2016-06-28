Memorial movement for slain Natchitoches angler going international

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night. According to police, one man is in custody.

Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones says an "ongoing feud" between the victim and the suspect in the fatal stabbing Saturday night at Sibley Lake escalated first on social media before it came to a head at the popular gathering spot.

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student.

The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)

The 19-year-old accused in the stabbing death of Dylan Poche on Sibley Lake in January has been indicted by a Natchitoches grand jury.

The Poche family hold a rock with Dylan's name on it before throwing it into Cane River in Natchitoches. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Dylan Poche is #stillfishing, thanks to a social media movement that continues to grow in his memory.

The 18-year-old was a student at NSU, nephew of Bassmaster Elite Series pro Keith Poche and an accomplished angler in his own right.

He was fatally stabbed at the Sibley Lake Boat Launch in Natchitoches on January 31, 2016. In April, a Natchitoches grand jury indicted his accused killer, 19-year-old Andrew Jacob Wallace, charging him with second degree murder.

Since then, a memorial scholarship and fishing tournament has been held in the young fisherman's memory.

Now, a new social media movement has taken his memory to bodies of water across the world.

In honor of Poche's love for fishing, his mother, Misty Ott, first told KSLA at the memorial tournament that she wants everyone to write her son's name on a rock and toss it into every body of water they can find.

"I want Dylan to go to all the waters of the world," Ott said on May 8, 2016.

Since then, the Facebook group DylanKylePocheFishingAroundTheWorld was created for people to post picture of their rocks and share which body of water they were thrown into. The group is now more than 1,800 members strong.

Rocks have now been thrown for Poche across the country and across the world from Mexico to Canada to Spain to the Bahamas.

"I didn't think it would get this big. I didn't think it would go this far. To say wonderful would be an understatement," said Ott.

"You would think this would just be something as a family would do but once we started the Facebook page, it just went worldwide, everybody started joining in and that's pretty special," said Brady Poche, Dylan's youngest brother.

Ott said the rock-throwing movement started when Dylan and his brothers were very young. She said they used to bring her and their stepmother, Shelley Poche, heart-shaped rocks wherever they found them.

Dylan's parents said this memorial movement is helping to keep his memory going.

"He's there with everybody on these bodies of water," said his father, Burt Poche. "He was just there with me on Lake Sam Rayburn and he helped me catch some fish."

The Poche family, once struck by tragedy and now united in their faith, said they want to thank everyone for taking part in this movement and helping it expand even farther.

"Throwing stones for Dylan....he'd be really honored," said Dylan's brother Kaleb Poche.

"Keep his memory alive, his spirit going through all the waters throughout the world," said Shelley Poche.

The Poche family said they are overjoyed to see that, even after his death, Dylan is still fishing across the world.

