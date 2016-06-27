Woman ordered not to drive before crash sent infant through windshield

The woman involved in a crash that a sent a 5-month-old girl through the windshield over the weekend was reportedly ordered to not drive by a Caddo Parish judge last month.

The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Old Mooringsport Rd.

Authorities say 30-year-old Lindsey Leigh Logan was driving a Toyota Highlander northbound when she left the roadway and hit a tree.

Caddo Parish deputies say there were two backseat passengers, a 5-month-old baby girl and a 7-year-old girl, neither of whom were restrained. As a result, authorities say the baby was ejected through the front windshield.

Both children were taken to University Health for treatment. Caddo deputies say both children are still in the hospital and are improving.

Logan was cited for two counts of child restraint violations and was issued a summons for two counts of negligent injury.

But according to court documents, Logan was ordered in May to not drive after being charged with a DWI and child endangerment. At a hearing on May 3, 2016, Judge Brady O'Callaghan appointed Logan a public defender, set Logan's bond at $2,000 and ordered her to not drive.

On May 31, Logan entered a plea of not guilty for her charges and the case was expected to go to court on August 24, 2016.

A look at other infractions on Logan's record reveal a DWI-child endangerment from 2013, possession of schedule IV and possession of marijuana in 2015 and the latest DWI in May of 2016.

Sunday's crash remains under investigation.

