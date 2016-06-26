5-month-old ejected through windshield during crash

Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a wreck that left two children injured Sunday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Old Mooringsport Road.

Authorities say 30-year-old Lindsey Leigh Logan, of Mooringsport, was driving a Toyota Highlander northbound when she left the roadway and hit a tree.

There were two backseat passengers, a 5-month-old baby girl and a 7-year-old girl. Deputies say the children were not restrained. The baby was reportedly ejected through the front windshield.

Both children were taken to University Health hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.

Logan was cited for two counts of child restraint violations and was issued a summons for two counts of negligent injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

