Rodney Arbuckle sworn in as DeSoto Parish Sheriff

Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle swearing in for fifth term (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle was sworn-in to his fifth term as sheriff Friday.

DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans administered the Oath of Office.

Sheriff Arbuckle was accompanied by his wife, mother, son and daughter-in-law, in addition to many deputies.

Following his swearing in, the deputies were sworn in by Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans.

Sheriff Arbuckle is the only DeSoto Parish Sheriff to be elected to 5 consecutive terms of the office.

He said he looks forward to continuing the work on behalf of the citizens of DeSoto Parish and would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.