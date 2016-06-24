Scouts trying to keep alive memory of leader killed in wreck

A Hooks, Texas, Girl Scout troop is less than a year old and undertaking its biggest service project to date.

This one is personal.

The Daisy troop is trying to raise money to help keep alive the memory of one of their co-leaders.

The community's help is needed to make it possible.

Becki Carpenter, co-leader of Troop 2113, laments the loss of co-leader Tiffany Provence. "The girls, they just don't understand. She was like a second mom to half our girls."

Troop member Reagan Adcock said Provence "went in a car wreck and then she went to be with God."

Provence, a 29-year-old Hooks resident, and her 3-month-old son, Daclan Marshall, were killed in a fiery, 3-vehicle collision on Interstate 30 in Nash, Texas, the afternoon June 18. The vehicle in which the 2 were passengers burst into flames after being struck from the rear by an 18-wheeler.

The accident hit the Girl Scout troop and the community hard.

"Sad, very sad," said Mackenzy Carpenter, a Girl Scout.

Carpenter said Troop 2113 wants to show tribute and respect and keep alive Provence's memory.

To do so, the troop's members - all girls ages 5 and 6 - will hold a benefit from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 at Cash Saver's Grocery in Hooks. They began work June 24 arranging donations for the garage sale, bake sale and raffles of gifts from several local businesses.

Organizers say all proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Provence's family.

"All of us don't understand the tragedy that occurred, and this is the way we know how to grieve and show respect to her," Carpenter said.

Donations also are being accepted and can be dropped of at the Hooks, Texas, water department.

