Fitness Challenge Friday: fitness jump class

In week 2 of “Fitness Challenge Friday,” KSLA News 12 morning anchor Shayne Wright was challenged to a 1 hour fitness jump class.

He was challenged by Marissa Diaz who is an instructor at Altitude Trampoline Park in Bossier City. Fitness Jump is a gravity defying, calorie burning workout which utilizes all of the body’s muscles.

Marissa offers the jump class every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Altitude which is located at 2917 Douglas Dr. in Bossier City.

The workout is good cardio for the heart. Here are some heart healthy foods to consider as well from health.com:

Tomato Sauce- high in lycopene which is a natural antioxident

Salmon- good source of Omega 3 fatty Acids

Oatmeal- high soluble fiber

Berries- strawberries and blueberries serve as a nice heart healthy snack

Do you have a challenge for Shayne? Send him a video of you doing your extreme workouts. Email it to Shayne at swright@ksla.com or send it to his Facebook page: Shayne Wright KSLA.

