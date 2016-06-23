Work on Sligo Road bridge expected to resume June 27

The LA 612, or Sligo Road bridge over Red Chute Bayou in Bossier Parish is closed, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Saturday.

Progress is being made to replace the Red Chute Bayou bridge, better known as the "Sligo Bridge," but in the meantime the detour around it is causing traffic headaches for drivers.

Flooding in South Bossier parish has pushed back the completion date for the Sligo Bridge in South Bossier Parish.

Crews contracted by the Louisiana highway department have begun moving heavy equipment to the west side of the Sligo Road bridge to begin the final stage of construction of the span, the Bossier Police Jury reports.

Parish officials say they have been told by a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development official that the contractor's project manager has completed work on the east side of the bridge.

The manager also reportedly has said that work can begin next week once the heavy equipment has been moved into place. Barring weather delays and other unexpected events, parish officials have been told, construction could be completed in about 2.5 months.

Some residents of the area have expressed outrage that there reportedly has been no work on the bridge in 3 to 4 months.

Most recently, there was an issue with a utility pole being in the way of getting the crane to the proper side of the bayou, KSLA News 12 has been told by Cindy Dorfner, spokeswoman of LaDOTD in this part of the state. The pole was moved June 21; the crane June 22, she said.

The project manager likewise has told her that his crews will be back at work Monday to get going on rebuilding the embankment. He also said they still have 2.5 months of solid work since they've to date been unable to make any progress without hitting a snag.

"So work will commence Monday, according to the contractor," Dorfner said. "Hopefully, weather will cooperate and these guys can rock 'n' roll on this project."

