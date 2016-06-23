2 wounded Louisiana deputies in stable condition

MONROE, La. (AP) - A sheriff in northeast Louisiana say two of his deputies are in stable condition after being shot while serving an arrest warrant.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell said the deputies when to a home in south Monroe just after 6 a.m. Thursday to serve eight warrants ranging from burglary to resisting arrest on 26-year-old Rickie Wade Jr.

Russell said one deputy entered the home and found Wade in a back room, while the other deputy was outside covering a window.

Russell says the deputy outside heard a scuffle and then a gunshot. When he entered the house, the sheriff said he was shot.

The sheriff says Wade was found several blocks away in another house and deputies used tear gas to force him out of the attic. He said Wade was arrested.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.