LSP: Speed, alcohol suspected factors in deadly Webster Parish crash

One of the 2 people seriously injured in a head-on collision in Webster Parish has died.

According to Louisiana State Police, the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 80 at Middle Rd., just east of LA Hwy. 531.

Preliminary reports suggest that a 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by 33-year-old Kevin Liker of Dubberly was traveling east on U.S. 80 when he attempted to pass the two vehicles ahead of him in a no passing zone. As Liker was attempting to pass the vehicles, State Police say he collided head-on with a westbound 2008 Dodge pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Douglas McCoy of Minden.

Police say both drivers were restrained at the time of the crash, but still suffered moderate to serious injuries. One driver was taken to Minden Medical Center, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton.

The other driver was taken to University Health in Shreveport.

Authorities say the passenger of the 2008 Dodge pickup truck, identified as 66-year-old Linda McCoy of Minden, was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and died on the way to Minden Medical Center.

Louisiana State Police say alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

