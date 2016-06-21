Caddo coroner: Elderly W. Shreveport man's death a homicide - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Caddo coroner: Elderly W. Shreveport man's death a homicide

The late William Hines, 81, of Shreveport. (Source: Facebook) The late William Hines, 81, of Shreveport. (Source: Facebook)

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The death of an elderly west Shreveport man is being investigated by Shreveport police as a homicide. 

The Caddo coroner's office said an autopsy was performed Monday on the body of 81-year-old William Hines. While it was the coroner's office that confirmed the homicide investigation, police said it appeared Hines had suffered a stab wound to his upper body. 

Family members of Hines found his body in his home in the 2400 block of Parham Dr. just after 1 p.m. Sunday. 

The discovery on Father's Day in the otherwise quiet neighborhood on left neighbors feeling concerned and unsettled. 

Although neighbors said the neighborhood generally is crime-free, police records reveal that officers had been called to the home five times within the past 6 months, not including Sunday's calls. 

Of those five calls, two are listed as home burglaries, another as a vehicle burglary, as well as a structure alarm and a 911 hangup. 

