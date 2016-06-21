Caddo coroner: Elderly W. Shreveport man's death a homicide

Residents in a Shreveport neighborhood don't know how one of their neighbors died and not knowing is spreading fear throughout the typically quiet community.

The death of an elderly west Shreveport man is being investigated by Shreveport police as a homicide.

The Caddo coroner's office said an autopsy was performed Monday on the body of 81-year-old William Hines. While it was the coroner's office that confirmed the homicide investigation, police said it appeared Hines had suffered a stab wound to his upper body.

Family members of Hines found his body in his home in the 2400 block of Parham Dr. just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

The discovery on Father's Day in the otherwise quiet neighborhood on left neighbors feeling concerned and unsettled.

Although neighbors said the neighborhood generally is crime-free, police records reveal that officers had been called to the home five times within the past 6 months, not including Sunday's calls.

Of those five calls, two are listed as home burglaries, another as a vehicle burglary, as well as a structure alarm and a 911 hangup.

