SPD investigates death of elderly man

Residents in a Shreveport neighborhood don't know how one of their neighbors died, and not knowing is spreading fear throughout the typically quiet community.

According to police records, SPD was called to the 2400 block of Parham Drive near Cross Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Father's Day on reports of a deceased person. Once police arrived, they discovered an elderly man dead in his own home. His name has not been released. Forced entry was not noted on the initial police report.

Neighbors report seeing investigators on scene for several hours after the initial discovery. According to Police Spokesman Bill Goodin, investigators were "erring on the side of caution by gathering anything that could potentially be of evidentiary value, i.e. processing the scene just was we would a crime scene."

According to Goodin, investigators are waiting on the coroner's office to make a determination on cause of death. In the meantime, neighbors living in Parham Park Estates are on edge.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified said crime is not typical in the neighborhood. As a result, the scene in front of the 2400 block of Parham Drive was concerning for many neighbors.

"[We saw] cop cars, crime scene, coroner, people coming and going until 7 o'clock I guess," said the neighbor.

Neighbors are anxious to find out the cause of death.

"Until that is decided, there will be a sense of fear, we don't want that in our neighborhood," said the neighbor.

Though neighbors say the neighborhood is generally crime free, through records KSLA News 12 requested and obtained through the police department, we discovered that police were called to the deceased man's home five times within the past 6 months, that doesn't include Sunday's calls. Of those five calls, two are listed as home burglaries, a vehicle burglary, a structure alarm and a 911 hangup.

Regardless of how her neighbor died, residents say they are mourning his death.

"He was a very nice man," said the neighbor and describes the 81-year-old as someone who had a kind word for everybody.

The man's body was examined Sunday. A coroner's office employee said we may be able to get preliminary autopsy results Tuesday.

