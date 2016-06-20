Autopsies confirm deaths of twins found in truck heat-related

The twin toddlers who were found unresponsive in a truck Saturday afternoon in Bossier City died, a spokesman said.

Bossier City authorities are trying to learn how 2 toddlers got into a pickup, where they were found unresponsive June 18, in the driveway of a residence in the 3700 block of Horseshoe Trail. (Source: Anthony Nelson/KSLA News 12)

The deaths of the Bossier City twins discovered in a truck over the weekend were heat-related, according to preliminary autopsy results.

Oliver and Aria Orr, 3, were found unresponsive by their mother inside the family's pickup truck in the driveway of their Horseshoe Trail home on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the children, but they were pronounced dead at Willis-Knighton Bossier hospital.

Neighbors have told police that the twins' mother, who was home at the time, had contacted them saying she was looking for the children.

"She just said that she had fell asleep and now the door was wide open and the babies were gone," said next-door neighbor Rhonda Matthews.

Matthews said after a search, the mother found Aria in the front seat and she found Oliver in the back seat, looking like he had been sleeping.

"He was sitting in the floorboard and he had put his head in the seat," Matthews said. "I did CPR on both of them."

But, Matthews said neither of the toddlers responded to CPR.

"I love those babies and I did everything that I possibly could for them, to save them," explained Matthews.

"Since then, detectives with (the Bossier City Police Department) juvenile unit have been conducting an extensive investigation, trying to nail down the circumstances surrounding how these children ended up in the pickup truck," Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale said Monday afternoon.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the children would have been able to open the door of the truck themselves, but Natale was not able to say for sure whether the truck had been locked. He did confirm that a step-stool was found next to the truck. It is not known how long the children were missing.

"I can tell you that this was not a case of the children traveling in the pickup truck and somebody just leaving them there and not getting them out. The pickup truck, as far as what detectives know now, was not used that day."

Natale also said that the autopsies revealed no signs of trauma on the children.

The children's father, who Natale said is a Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputy, was not home at the time.

"It's certainly a tragic situation," Natale said. "You can only imagine what the family is going through, the extended family, the first responders having to deal with a situation like this. It's tough. You know, a lot of our first responders have children, children this age, some who responded to the scene, and it's a very tragic situation, but one that the detectives with our juvenile unit are investing a lot of time in."

Matthews said she's heartbroken. She said she babysat Aria and Oliver, remarking how they were full of life and had a great sense of humor.

"People talk about Twin Talk and they had that," she said. "Jibbering. You really couldn't tell what they were saying but they knew what they were saying and they would just giggle!"

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office released a brief statement Monday afternoon.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss suffered by the Orr family, and our hearts are heavy. This is a very difficult time, but it's even more so, as they are part of our Bossier Sheriff's Office Family. Please keep Deputy Travis Orr and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

