Twin toddlers found unresponsive in a pickup died

Bossier City authorities are trying to learn how 2 toddlers got into a pickup, where they were found unresponsive June 18, in the driveway of a residence in the 3700 block of Horseshoe Trail. (Source: Anthony Nelson/KSLA News 12)

Twin toddlers who were found unresponsive in a truck Saturday afternoon in Bossier City have died, a spokesman said.

The 3-year-old boy and girl were in a pickup parked in the driveway of a residence in the 3700 block of Horseshoe Trail, Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale said.

Fire crews were summoned to the residence off Northgate Drive at 3:11 p.m. followed by police a couple minutes later, he said.

The children then were taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier, where they were pronounced dead.

Neighbors have told police that the twins' mother, who was home at the time, had contacted them saying she was looking for the children. They found Oliver and Aria Orr in the pickup a short time later and called 911.

Authorities are trying to figure out how the toddlers came to be in the truck. "We have questions but few answers," Natale said soon after the discovery.

"The investigation into this incident remains ongoing," says a statement he later released. "Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of the death."

