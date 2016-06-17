Shreveport woman's death being investigated as suspicious

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Caddo sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a Shreveport woman as suspicious.

Authorities say 60-year-old Mary Jean McBroome, of the 2500 block of Kristiansand Court, was found dead in her vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on an oil field road off Keithvile-Keatchie Rd.

Deputies say workers in the area told them they saw McBroome's vehicle around noon, but it wasn't until later in the day that they realized the woman was inside.

McBroome's family had reported her missing to Shreveport police earlier in the day.

The case remains under investigation.

