Garth Brooks ticket sales for Bossier shows break CenturyLink Center record

With over 25,000 tickets sold in 49 minutes, Garth Brooks has broken the CenturyLink Center record in Bossier City, according to the concert promoter.

The previous record was held by Winter Jam, on March 8th, 2013, with 13,887 tickets sold.

Tickets for all three Garth concerts are still selling.

Tickets to country music star Garth Brooks' World Tour stop in the ArkLaTex were so popular when they went on sale at 10 a.m. June 17 that another show was added.

Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, now are scheduled to perform at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City at:

7 p.m. Friday, July 29,

7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and,

10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

The tour's promoters say no more shows will be added to the Bossier City stop.

The concerts will be Brooks' first appearance in the Shreveport-Bossier City market in 19 years.

Ticket prices start at $74.98 and there's an 8-ticket limit per buyer.

The tickets are only available on ticketmaster.com.

