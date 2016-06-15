Brookshire Grocery to acquire 25 former Walmart Express stores

Brookshire Grocery Co. says it wants to convert 25 former Walmart Express stores into the East Texas company’s new Spring Market brand.

The grocer today announced plans to acquire the stores, including about a handful in the ArkLaTex.

The store locations range from south Louisiana to west Texas.

The Louisiana stores are in in Zwolle, Colfax, Iowa, Lake Arthur and Mamou.

In East Texas, the grocer wants the stores in Waskom, Maud, Hughes Springs, DeKalb, Anson, Diana, Edgewood, Frankston, Godley, Grandview, Haskell, Italy, Kemp, Leonard, Lone Star, Merkel, Naples, Palmer, Whitewright and Winters.

Brookshire Grocery says the acquisition is scheduled to close in July. It then expects the revamped stores to open this summer.

"Our Spring Market stores will stand for friendly service, quality products, affordable convenience and a pleasant shopping environment," said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO. "We are also really excited to hire hundreds of employees from these communities to help us take care of our new customers. We look forward to making a positive difference in each of these communities through our people, products, stores and service.”

Company officials say the name Spring Market honors the opening of the first Brookshire Grocery store on Spring Avenue in Tyler, Texas, in 1928.

Brookshire Grocery Co. currently employs 13,500 people who operate 152 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, 3 distribution centers and 6 manufacturing facilities.

The company boasts that it's known for friendly service, clean stores and strong community support.

