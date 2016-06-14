Demolition of E-Wing begins at Airline High School - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Demolition of E-Wing begins at Airline High School

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier Parish Schools began the demolition on the E-Wing building at Airline High School Tuesday morning.

It's all so they can make room for a new building with more space.

A new 3-story classroom wing will be built in the place of the more than 50 year old E-Wing building.

It was bittersweet for Airline High school employees to watch the building be demolished.

"We can't progress any further until we do some demolition and this is really the first step of tearing down the things that have stood here for 52 years. It's sad," said Airline High Principal Jason Rowland.

It will take about a week to fully demolish the building.

