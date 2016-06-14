Shreveport man among 3 arrested in largest child porn seizure ever by LSP

During the course of the search warrants, troopers seized over 800 DVDs, 13 portable storage devices, numerous cell phones and multiple laptop computers. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

A Shreveport man is among 3 arrested in connection with the largest ever seizure of child pornography by the Louisiana State Police to date.

According to LSP, the arrests were made last week by detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (SVU) in the culmination of three separate statewide investigations focusing on the production and distribution of child pornography in Louisiana.

Authorities say more than one million illicit files were seized. During the course of the search warrants, troopers seized over 800 DVDs, 13 portable storage devices, numerous cell phones and multiple laptop computers.

These electronic devices all contained lewd and lascivious pornographic images and videos of children, and according to a statement released by LSP, "Within the seized files, Troopers discovered videos which depicted the rape of infant children."

The following is a brief summary provided by LSP of each of the separate arrests:

On June 10, 2016, Detectives with the Louisiana State Police (SVU) Shreveport Field Office executed a search warrant at the residence of 51-year-old James Dalton Vail of Shreveport, LA. Vail was found to be in possession of over one million illicit files. Vail was subsequently arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for 51 counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles and 1,500 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

On June 10, 2016, Detectives with the Louisiana State Police (SVU) New Orleans Field Office, with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Justice, United States Office of Homeland Security, and the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the residence of 30 year old Steven Paul Lucia of LaPlace, LA. The search resulted in Lucia’s arrest for Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Marijuana. Furthermore, Lucia was arrested for Contempt of Court warrants in St. John and Terrebonne Parish.

On June 8, 2016, Detectives with the Louisiana State Police (SVU) Alexandria Field Office, with the assistance of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at the residence of 35 year old Nicholas Bordelon of Hessmer, LA. The warrant resulted in the arrest of Bordelon for over three hundred separate counts of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography.

“We created the Special Victims Unit for exactly this purpose with a focus on rescuing victims and targeting perpetrators of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor,” said Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. “The Louisiana State Police will employ all available investigative resources and will remain vigilant as long as individuals choose to possess, distribute, and promote child pornography. This is a team effort as we continue to partner with law enforcement agencies across the state to bring these criminals to justice.”

All three of these investigations remain on-going. The Louisiana State Police would like to encourage anyone with any additional information pertaining to these three individuals to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can click here to file an online complaint.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.