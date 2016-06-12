MPC expected to make decision on N. Bossier Walmart

An ordinance that would allow annexation of land for a Walmart in North Bossier has passed.

An ordinance that would allow annexation of land for a Walmart in North Bossier has passed.

Walmart officials have one more major hurdle to cross Monday before a new store can be built in North Bossier.

Last week, an ordinance allowing the land at the corner of Airline Dr. at Wemple Rd. to be annexed into Bossier City passed the second reading at the Bossier City Council meeting.

The MPC director told the city council last week that Walmart had withdrawn its 24-hour operation application. As a result, if the superstore is approved, it could be open from 6 a.m. until midnight.

The process and talk of a Walmart store in North Bossier has upset many residents in the area, prompting a petition to be started in efforts of opposing the project. Still, council members ultimately voted to annex the land, pushing the proposal closer to becoming a reality.

The final step is for the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) to re-zone the land. That meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m.

