Gateway Farmers Market grand opening Saturday

It's the time of year for local farms and businesses to showcase their products. The products include locally-grown produce, meat, honey, plants and other artisan foods. Here is a list of farmers' markets around the ArkLaTex.

The Gateway Farmers Market located on 9th and Jefferson street in Texarkana, AR will have its grand opening Saturday, June 11.

Over 20 vendors will supply produce, baked goods and flowers for purchase.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

If you are a vendor, and would like to sell at the farmers market you can find more information here.

You can find more information on the Farmer's Market here.

