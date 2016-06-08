Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood coming to CenturyLink Center

Garth Brooks returns to Louisiana for the first time in 18 years.

Garth Brooks returns to Louisiana for the first time in 18 years.

Trisha Yearwood, known for such songs as "I Would've Loved You Anyway" and, most recently, "Broken." (Source: trishayearwood.com)

Garth Brooks' top hits are "Friends in Low Places," which spent 4 weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard charts in 1990, and "Unanswered Prayers," which was No. 1 for 2 weeks in 1991. (Source: WVUE file photo)

Garth Brooks soon will make his first appearance in Shreveport-Bossier City in 19 years.

Louisiana get ready for GARTH! #GARTHinBOSSIERCITY on sale 6/17 - Team Garthhttps://t.co/Frz3ZgbIyw — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 8, 2016

He and Trisha Yearwood will be in concert at 7 p.m. July 30 at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City as part of their ongoing tour.

Tickets, with a limit of 8 per person, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 17. The cost is $59.75 plus $5.98 in taxes, a $3 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge for a total of $74.98.

They only will be available online at ticketmaster.com or ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling Ticketmaster Express toll-free at (866) 448-7849 or (800) 745-3000.

There will be no ticket sales June 17 at the CenturyLink Center box office and Ticketmaster outlets.

Here is the CenturyLink Center seating chart for this concert.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.