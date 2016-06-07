TAMU holds groundbreaking ceremony for 2 new buildings

The campus of Texas A&M University in Texarkana is underway.

Tuesday afternoon, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the next two buildings to be constructed on the campus.

A student recreation and wellness center and an academic and student success building will be built.

A&M leaders say the facilities are a $43 million investment to the region.

Representative Gary VanDeaver of New Boston played a part in getting the approval for the new buildings.

"I think the legislature recognizes that we need to educate Texas that the future of Texas really rests on our ability to educate today and recognize the importance of Texas A&M Texarkana as a regional university," said Rep. VanDeaver.

The first building being built will be the student recreation center. It's expected to open in the fall of 2017.

The completion date for the academic and student success building is in 2019.

