Shreveport police officer charged with possession, theft

A Shreveport Police Officer placed on administrative leave last week, has been arrested following an ongoing investigation.

On June 1, Officer Bernice Lefeat was placed on paid administrative leave following allegations of alleged policy violations.

Since the investigation, authorities say information and evidence has led investigators to obtain warrants for the arrest of Lefeat charging him with a single count each of possession of schedule II, malfeasance in office, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and two counts of theft of a firearm.

Lefeat, 51, who was hired by the department in February of 2009, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at his Keithville home.

Following interviews with detectives, Lefeat was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

His bond is set at $17,000.

Lefeat remains on administrative leave in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board which states: “When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on “departmental leave” for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.”

