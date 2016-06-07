Marshall Police Officers' Association votes 'no confidence' in commissioner

The Marshall Police Officer's Association passed a "Vote of No Confidence" in the City of Marshall District 2 Commissioner Michael Mitchell Tuesday.

By definition, a "Vote of No Confidence" is a statement, or vote, that a person in a position of responsibility (government, management, etc...) is no longer deemed fit to hold that position.

According to a release by the Marshall Police Officers' Association (MPOA), department employees have been unsatisfied and concerned about Commissioner Mitchell and feel he "abandoned the core values of the City of Marshall."

The release went on to say, "Instead of supporting the Marshall Police Department's efforts to reduce crime in our city, Commissioner Mitchell has directed his efforts on attacking, not only the Marshall Police Department but law enforcement as a whole. It is the desire of the Marshall Police Officers' Association that we clearly and publicly separate ourselves from the actions and attitudes that Commissioner Mitchell displays regarding law enforcement."

MPOA said their "Vote of No Confidence" is in response to the "many ill-conceived actions of the Commissioner."

The MPOA is accusing Mitchell of vocally supporting the legalization of narcotics, interfering with criminal proceedings and creating a divide between police and the community.

In response to the vote, Commissioner Mitchell posted the below on his Facebook page Tuesday:

