Suspect identified in latest Capital One Bank robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police detectives have identified a suspect in the robbery of a Capital One bank in South Highland on Monday afternoon.

Shreveport Police detectives have identified a suspect in the robbery of a Capital One bank in South Highland on Monday afternoon.

Shreveport police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning. Police say it happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Capital One Bank at 1201 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy.

Shreveport police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning. Police say it happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Capital One Bank at 1201 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy.

Shreveport police have identified the suspect who reportedly robbed a bank Monday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the Capital One Bank in the 1200 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway on reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they say they were told that a man went into the bank, handed a teller a note demanding money then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance images from the robbery were released Monday in hopes of identifying the person responsible.

Detectives say they were able to identify the suspect at 49-year-old John Birdsong, Jr. of Shreveport. Additionally, Birdsong has also been named in a prior robbery from last month when he allegedly robbed the Line Ave. branch of Capital One Bank.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Birdsong in the latest robbery, charging him with a single count of first degree robbery.

Bond for both crimes is set at a total of $850,000.

Anyone with information on Birdsong's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.