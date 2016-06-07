Suspect identified in latest Capital One Bank robbery

Shreveport police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning. Police say it happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Capital One Bank at 1201 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy.More >>
Shreveport Police detectives have identified a suspect in the robbery of a Capital One bank in South Highland on Monday afternoon.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
