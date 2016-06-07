Annexation for Walmart land passes in Bossier City

An ordinance that would allow annexation of land for a Walmart in North Bossier has passed its first reading.

Bossier City council members voted on the issue at Tuesday's council meeting.

At the first reading, only one council member, Jeff Free, voted against re-annexing the land. At the time, Free said he voted against it because he wanted to represent those in the parish who spoke up against it, since they're not represented on the city council. Free said he would vote against it at the next council meeting as well.

But on Tuesday, Free abstained from the vote citing "financial conflicts."

Last year, the Bossier City Council seemed to be going at lightning speed to welcome the new Walmart in North Bossier by annexing 99 acres land and being only one vote away from spending millions on the project.

But in September of 2015, after more than 2,000 residents signed a petition opposing the project, the city council voted to put the issue to a halt for the time being and de-annexed the land.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission Director told the council, Walmart has withdrawn their 24-hour operation application. As a result, if the superstore is approved, it could be open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) will still need to re-zone the land before a Walmart store can be built. That meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 13.

