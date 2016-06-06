Shreveport police investigate Capital One Bank robbery

Shreveport police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning.

Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Capital One Bank in the 1200 block of Shreveport Barksdale Hwy.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them that a man entered the bank, gave a note to one of the tellers demanding money then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

No one was injured during the crime and police say there were no reports of anyone seeing a weapon.

According to Shreveport police, the robber is described as a black male who stands about 5'10" - 6' tall. He has a muscular build and was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with "CAVS 23" styled on the front. Police say the man was also wearing dark colored pants and a dark colored hat.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

