Walker sisters headed to soccer in Europe

Chelsey Walker and her sister Jocelyn Walker are headed to Europe to play soccer on the 19 and under United World team.



Chelsey recently graduated from Calvary Baptist Academy and her sister Jocelyn graduated from C.E. Byrd high school.



They will play in Venice Italy, Milan Italy and also Eunok Germany.



The Walker sisters play for FC Dallas a DII team East Texas.



They started playing soccer for an CABOSA at the age of 7.

Their father Johnson Walker has been instrumental in helping them develop their craft along the way.

The sisters traveled more than three hours on school days at times to play soccer.

