Wreck kills on-duty police officer

A Winnsboro police officer died when his vehicle crashed along a rain-slick roadway while responding to a call to help the Franklin sheriff’s office.

It happened at 4:40 a.m. June 4 on Louisiana Highway 4 just west of U.S. Highway 425 at Winnsboro in Franklin Parish, says a statement from Trooper First Class Matt Harris, of Louisiana State Police Troop G in Bossier City.

Preliminary investigation by troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F shows 34-year-old Derrick M. Mingo was traveling west on LA 4 when he lost control of his assigned vehicle. The 2011 Dodge Charger left the right side of the highway and struck a tree, severely damaging the vehicle.

Mingo, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish coroner.

KNOE reports that Mingo was en route to help another officer who was pursuing a drunken driver when the wreck occurred.

Troopers do not suspect impairment to have been a factor in the crash, Harris' statement says. A routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Mingo worked with the Winnsboro Police Department for 5 years and previously with the Franklin sheriff's office for 12 years.

