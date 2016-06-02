Shreveport mother charged in death of 2-year-old son

A west Shreveport community is mourning the death of a toddler. Meantime, both of his parents are in Shreveport City Jail. Now it's the wind that pushes the swing on which neighbors say 2-year-old Richard Malott III once played.

A Shreveport woman jailed last month, now faces murder charges in the wake of an ongoing investigation into the death of her 2-year-old child.

Back on May 26, 2016, Shreveport Police detectives were called to a home located in the 6900 block of Buncombe Road regarding two juveniles who were suffering bruises to multiple areas of their bodies.

The responding police officials detained the mother of the children, 32-year-old Brandy Shackelford on scene at the residence and following subsequent interviews with her at Shreveport Police headquarters, arrested the woman and booked her into the Shreveport City Jail on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery. The children, ages 2 and 7, were removed from the residence upon Shackleford's arrest and remanded to the care subsequent family members.

Shreveport Police Juvenile investigators were contacted the morning of May 27, 2016 and advised the 2-year-old child, Richard Malott, had died after being taken to the hospital following being discovered unresponsive at the home of attending family members. It was not immediately apparent the cause of death in the toddler's case; however, charges in the matter against Shackleford were then upgraded to two counts of Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Since the launch of the investigation, Shreveport police detectives say they have gathered information from officials with the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, determining the death of Malott to be a homicide. Charges against Shackleford have since been upgraded to Second Degree murder in the case.

Shackleford still faces a single count of Cruelty to a Juvenile for her alleged role in injuring the 7-year-old.

No other persons have been charged in the death, which remains an active investigation.

