Shreveport MPC approves rezoning of learning center

A learning haven in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood may soon become the next home of Moonbot Studios.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) voted to make the expansion possible on Wednesday. The storytelling studio known as Moonbot is receiving a lot of support on their potential expansion.

"To hear that outpouring from people in the neighborhood was really gratifying," said production manager Wendell Riley.

The MPC heard the community and voted to approve the re-zoning application.

"Nothing is ever set in stone until it is. I'm relieved that this part of the process is over," said Riley.

If city council does vote to approve the zoning change a lease could be signed as early as August, bringing the magic-making studio one step closer to turning the steps of Caddo Parish Schools' Alexander Learning Center into a creative breeding ground.

Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree says the partnership works in favor of rightsizing the district.

"We have to close some schools, and no one likes to close schools because it generally creates an eyesore in the community," said Goree.

In 2014, Goree announced one of those schools closing would be Alexander Learning Center.

Now, it could generate $72,000 annually for the school board if Moonbot gets the space.

It's a deal that many consider a win-win for the Highland district and the growth of Shreveport.

Moonbot Studios currently houses a staff of 50 inside Biomedical Research Foundation's Intertech 1 Facility on Kings Highway.

