ArkLaTex farmers markets

It's the time of year for local farms and businesses to showcase their products. The products include locally-grown produce, meat, honey, plants and other artisan foods.

Here is a list of farmers' markets around the ArkLaTex.

If you know of a farmers' market that is not on this list, please feel free to email us the details at ksla@ksla.com.

Shreveport Farmers' Market

Opening June 4, recurring Tuesdays and Saturdays through July 16

Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett St., Shreveport, LA

7 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays

South Highland Summer Market

Recurring weekly on Fridays through July 8

Mall St. Vincent, 1133 St Vincent Ave., Shreveport, LA

5-8 p.m.

Provenance Farmers' Market

Recurring on Thursdays through June 16

(Canceled June 2 due to inclement weather. Rain date to be determined)

1968 Bridgewater Ave., Shreveport, LA

4-8 p.m.

Bossier City Farmers' Market

Recurring weekly on Saturdays until Dec. 17

2950 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Benton Farmers' Market

Recurring weekly on Sundays until July 10

495 Simpson St., Benton, LA

Noon-4 p.m.

Market on the Pond

Recurring weekly on Saturdays through Sept. 3 except June 18

Turner's Pond, 301 Lakeshore Drive, Minden, LA

8 a.m.-noon

Gateway Farmers Market

Opens Saturday, June 11

9th and Jefferson St., Texarkana, AR

Recurring every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 7 a.m. - noon

Minden Louisiana Farmers' Market

Recurring on the first Saturday of June, July and August

419 East Union, Minden, LA

8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Heirloom Farmers' Market & Artisan Fair Haughton

Opening June 18, recurring Saturdays as long as there's local produce

There also will be 2 Sunday events, July 10 and July 24

Fred's Store Parking Lot, 400 W. McKinley, Haughton, LA

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

