ArkLaTex farmers markets

ARKLATEX (KSLA) -

It's the time of year for local farms and businesses to showcase their products. The products include locally-grown produce, meat, honey, plants and other artisan foods.

Here is a list of farmers' markets around the ArkLaTex.

If you know of a farmers' market that is not on this list, please feel free to email us the details at ksla@ksla.com. 

Shreveport Farmers' Market
Opening June 4, recurring Tuesdays and Saturdays through July 16
Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett St., Shreveport, LA
7 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays

South Highland Summer Market
Recurring weekly on Fridays through July 8
Mall St. Vincent, 1133 St Vincent Ave., Shreveport, LA
5-8 p.m. 

Provenance Farmers' Market
Recurring on Thursdays through June 16
(Canceled June 2 due to inclement weather. Rain date to be determined)
1968 Bridgewater Ave., Shreveport, LA
4-8 p.m.

Bossier City Farmers' Market
Recurring weekly on Saturdays until Dec. 17
2950 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA
9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Benton Farmers' Market
Recurring weekly on Sundays until July 10
495 Simpson St., Benton, LA
Noon-4 p.m.

Market on the Pond
Recurring weekly on Saturdays through Sept. 3 except June 18
Turner's Pond, 301 Lakeshore Drive,  Minden, LA
8 a.m.-noon

Gateway Farmers Market
Opens Saturday, June 11
9th and Jefferson St., Texarkana, AR
Recurring every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 7 a.m. - noon

Minden Louisiana Farmers' Market
Recurring on the first Saturday of June, July and August
419 East Union, Minden, LA
8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Heirloom Farmers' Market & Artisan Fair Haughton
Opening June 18, recurring Saturdays as long as there's local produce
There also will be 2 Sunday events, July 10 and July 24
Fred's Store Parking Lot, 400 W. McKinley, Haughton, LA
8 a.m.-1 p.m.

