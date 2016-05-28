NWLA Red Cross volunteer to help with fire relief in Canada

A volunteer with the Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross will head to Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada to help with wildfire relief efforts.

Red Cross volunteer Mary Willis of Shreveport will leave Saturday morning for Fort McMurray. She will work as a casework supervisor to work with people affected by wildfires.

The wildfires began May 1 and eventually spanned more than 1.25 million acres, according to Red Cross sources. At its height, the fires covered an area almost as large as Prince Edward Island.

Willis has responded to more than a dozen disasters across the nation over the past few years. She also assisted in the ArkLaTex with the March and December flooding relief effort.

Willis says she enjoys being able to help people in their time of need.

"I hope to be able to give them a little moral support, you know," she says, " And maybe help dig through what they have left and find anything that's important to them."

Red Cross officials say the Fort McMurray fire is still burning and may take several more months to extinguish. Most of the affected families are "provisionally" cleared to return home on Wednesday.

