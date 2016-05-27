Shreveport police investigating death of 2-year-old boy

A west Shreveport community is mourning the death of a toddler.

Meantime, both of his parents are in Shreveport City Jail.

Now it's the wind that pushes the swing on which neighbors say 2-year-old Richard Malott III once played.

Police are investigating the death of the child after an incident Thursday. Sources close to the investigation have told KSLA News 12 that's when paramedics came to a home in the 6900 block of Buncombe Road to check on the injured boy.

We've since learned from sources close to the investigation that the toddler was taken to Willis-Knighton Hospital in Bossier City and later transferred to University Health in Shreveport, where he died from his injuries.

Police questioned then arrested the child's mother, Brandy Shackelford. The 32-year-old was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 5:27 p.m. May 26 on a charge of domestic abuse battery and 2 counts of cruelty to a juvenile, booking records show.

Shreveport police are not saying whether the charges against her are related to the child's death. Police have confirmed they are working with the Caddo coroner's office to determine the cause of death.

Richard Malott Jr., 42, of the same address, was booked into the jail at 12:32 p.m. May 27 on 1 count of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.

As for the child's parents, the manager of the Buncombe Road property told KSLA News 12 she's never had any problems with them and the entire community is shocked by the tragedy.

One of the child's grandmothers told KSLA News 12 she called 911 late Thursday night after finding the boy unresponsive at her home hours after his father had dropped him off there.

Evelyn Long recalled watching Ricky, as the child was called, from her porch. "He was just the cutest thing. I did see him out when his Dad would be working on the four-wheeler."

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.