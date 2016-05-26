Bossier City public swimming pools open Friday

Cities across the ArkLaTex have opened or are preparing to open their splash pads and spray parks for the summer.

Cities across the ArkLaTex have opened or are preparing to open their splash pads and spray parks for the summer.

Bossier City’s three public swimming pools are scheduled to open for the summer on Friday, May 27, 2016 at 12 p.m. The summer hours of operations at each pool will be as follows:

Shed Road Community Playfield Pool - 4208 Shed Road

Monday through Friday 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

Mike Wood Memorial Park Pool - 2200 Dennis Street

Monday through Saturday 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

Fort Smith Neighborhood Playfield Pool - 701 Coleman Street

Monday through Friday 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

Daily public swim fees are $2 for adults and $1 for children (17 years and under). Individual and family season passes are also available at $35 (per person) or $75 (for up to a family of 4).

Four two-week swimming lesson sessions will be offered at the Shed Road pool and Mike Wood pool starting Monday, June 6. The fee for each session is $40. Participants can sign up at either the Shed Road pool or Mike Wood pool. Swimming lesson students are required to be at least 4 years of age.

The pools are scheduled to be open for the summer through August 6, 2016.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.