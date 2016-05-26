Bossier sheriff adds field training officers to corrections training

The Bossier Sheriff’s Corrections Division has started an additional training program. It makes use of field training officers, or FTOs.

Deputies in the Patrol Division already have a similar program, according to the department.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington added the program for newly assigned corrections deputies, to help get them off on the right foot. They receive this additional training in the field, where they can learn from deputies who have already gained a lot of practical experience.

Whittington said, “This one-on-one training, in real situations, takes them a step beyond their previous training. It will be one more step to ensure the safety of the deputies and everyone else. That’s our goal.”

When a new deputy is hired, Whittington said, they receive constant training and evaluation throughout their first year and continuing training throughout their career. The FTO training serves to convey the attitudes, styles, values and ethics in carrying out their duties. These will remain with them throughout their careers and influence the future of the Sheriff’s Office, he said.

During orientation, new deputies receive training and information about Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures and all other aspects of their duties and responsibilities. Once orientation is completed, he said, the new deputy is assigned to his FTO.

