Deputies seek help identifying suspected armed robbers

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with solving an armed robbery.

According to deputies, the crime happened on May 4 just before 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 1000 block of Highway 171 in Stonewall.

The victims reportedly told authorities that two men walked into the store with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies have released surveillance images of the men believed to be responsible in hopes of identifying them.

Authorities say the men were seen leaving the scene in a tan/brown late 1990s - 2000 model Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information about the identities of these men is urged to call DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers at 1-800-505-7867 or the sheriff's office at 318-872-3956 and ask to speak with Sgt. Jordan Ebarb.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that results in the arrest of the people responsible.

