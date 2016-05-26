Goodwill seeks students to fill summer job positions - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Goodwill seeks students to fill summer job positions

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is seeking students to help fill some summer job positions.

The organization said they're looking for students ages 16-21 that will be attending high school in the 2016-2017 school year.

According to a flier released Thursday, Goodwill is urging students who can answer yes to any of the following questions to apply:

  • Do you have any physical condition or sports injury that is or has been treated by a doctor?
  • Do you take prescription medication?
  • Do you have vision problems?
  • Do you have a hard time hearing?
  • Have you ever received counseling?
  • Have you ever received extra time or help on tests or assignments?

Goodwill said students who answer yes to any of these questions and are interested in working a summer job to please contact them.

For more information about the Summer Youth Job Program or apply, please call 318-676-7157.

