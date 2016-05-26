Goodwill seeks students to fill summer job positions

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is seeking students to help fill some summer job positions.

The organization said they're looking for students ages 16-21 that will be attending high school in the 2016-2017 school year.

According to a flier released Thursday, Goodwill is urging students who can answer yes to any of the following questions to apply:

Do you have any physical condition or sports injury that is or has been treated by a doctor?

Do you take prescription medication?

Do you have vision problems?

Do you have a hard time hearing?

Have you ever received counseling?

Have you ever received extra time or help on tests or assignments?

Goodwill said students who answer yes to any of these questions and are interested in working a summer job to please contact them.

For more information about the Summer Youth Job Program or apply, please call 318-676-7157.

